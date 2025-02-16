GG leg-spinner Priya Mishra stuns UPW by dismissing two star Australian batters in a single over during WPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Giants (GG) leg-spinner Priya Mishra stunned UP Warriorz (UPW) by dismissing both their star Australian middle-order batters in a single over. It happened during the third match of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, February 16.

Priya Mishra produced a moment of brilliance in the 11th over of the first innings to put her side ahead in the contest. She dismissed Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath on the third ball for a two-ball duck. She then cleaned up big-hitting Grace Harris a ball later, giving two massive breakthroughs for the Giants. The 20-year-old's efforts left UPW reeling at 78/5 in a heap of trouble.

You can watch the two dismissals in the video below:

Priya Mishra's 3-wicket haul helps GG restrict UPW to 143/9 in the first innings of their WPL 2025 clash in Vadodara

GG captain Ash Gardner won the toss and opted to field first in the contest as she felt that defending a total was hard at the venue. The bowlers gave GG a good start by reducing UPW to 22/2 in 2.4 overs. Uma Chetry (24) and Deepti Sharma (39) tried to stabilize the innings after a rocky start with a sensible 51-run partnership for the third wicket.

Deandra Dottin broke the promising stand at the end of the 10th over by ending Chetry's 27-ball stay at the crease. Priya Mishra (3/25) then compounded UP Warriorz's problems with a double wicket over. Deepti Sharma also perished after a while facing the same bowler, leaving her side at 101/6.

Shweta Sehrawat (16), Alana King (19*), and Saima Thakor (15) chipped in with vital mini contributions in the end. They helped UP post a respectable total of 143/9 in the WPL contest on Sunday.

Deandra Dottin and Ashleigh Gardner supported Priya in the bowling department for GG by picking up two wickets apiece. Pacer Kashvee Gautham bowled an economical spell of 4-0-15-1.

Do you think UPW can defend 144 against GG in today's WPL 2025 clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

