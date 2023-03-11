GG vs DC weather update: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 9

An uninterrupted game awaits fans during the ninth Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 game between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday, March 11.

Delhi are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI).

DC began their WPL 2023 campaign with two consecutive wins before succumbing to a defeat by eight wickets.

Meg Lanning and Co. struggled to get going with the bat before losing wickets at crucial junctures. They could only muster 105 runs, which was easily chased down by Mumbai. Delhi will look to tighten their batting and return to winning ways as the tournament reaches its business end.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, tasted their first win in the last game by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

With one win from three games, they are languishing fourth in the standings. GG will have to keep their winning run going if they have to finish in the top three.

Navi Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Academy weather report on March 11 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks during the ninth WPL 2023 game between GG and DC at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, while humidity will be around 30 percent approximately.

GG vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, and Sneha Deepthi.

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wk), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, and Parunika Sisodia.

