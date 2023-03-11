[WATCH] Rohit Sharma walks back disappointed after soft dismissal against Matthew Kuhnemann

Rohit Sharma looked utterly disappointed after a soft dismissal against Matthew Kuhnemann on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Resuming Day 3 at 17, the Indian captain looked all class, taking a positive approach. Rohit hit a six and a boundary off Mitchell Starc to assert his authority only to walk back a few overs later.

Kuhnemann bowled one short delivery just outside off stump and was there to hit. Rohit went for a backfoot punch but the ball seemed to have stopped a bit after pitching, which was enough to induce a false shot from the skipper.

The right-handed batter went through the shot only to find Marnus Labuschagne at short cover.

It was a soft dismissal and Rohit smashed the bat onto his pads before making a long way back to the dressing room.

Rohit perished after a well-made 35 off 58 deliveries, with the help of three boundaries and a six.

The onus will now be on Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara to stitch together a big partnership as India look to take a first-innings lead. At the time of writing, the hosts were 118/1, trailing by 362 runs.

Rohit Sharma completes 17000 runs in international cricket

Although Rohit Sharma will be disappointed with how he got, the Mumbai-born cricketer achieved a significant personal milestone. The ace batter completed 17000 international runs and became the sixth Indian to achieve the feat.

He also became the second-fastest to complete 2000 Test runs at home. Rohit took 36 innings to scale the landmark, while Mohammad Azharuddin, who occupies the top spot, reached the milestone in just 33 innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara (36), Sachin Tendulkar (38), and Virender Sehwag (39) complete the top five.

