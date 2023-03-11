Rohit Sharma completes 17000 international runs during 4th IND vs AUS Test

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma completed 17000 international runs on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11.

Rohit, who was on 17 runs at stumps on Day 2, looked positive from the first ball of the third day. He struck a boundary and a six in a single over from Mitchell Starc to showcase his intent.

Rohit completed 17000 runs in international cricket in the process and became the sixth Indian to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar (34357), Virat Kohli (25047), Rahul Dravid (24208), Sourav Ganguly (18575), and MS Dhoni (17266).

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda international runs for the great Rohit Sharma in international cricket 🫡



#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #india international runs for the great Rohit Sharma in international cricket 1️⃣7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ international runs for the great Rohit Sharma in international cricket 🔥🫡#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #india https://t.co/sXHKXTDsY6

The Indian captain also completed 2000 runs at home in red-ball cricket in terms of innings taken.

Rohit reached the landmark in 36 innings, three more than top-placed Mohammad Azharuddin. Cheteshwar Pujara (36), Sachin Tendulkar (38), and Virender Sehwag (39) complete the top five.

Rohit Sharma departs for 35 after a good start

Starting the day at 36/0, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked positive and played with intent. The boundaries came by easily and the hosts soon crossed the 50-run mark.

Just when it looked like India were up for a big first-wicket partnership, Rohit gave an easy catch to Marnus Labuschagne to make his way back to the dressing room.

Matthew Kuhnemann pitched the ball a tad short and the ace Indian batter punched it straight to the cover fielder.

Rohit was seemingly disappointed and had to make his way back after a well-compiled 35 off 58 deliveries, with the help of three boundaries and one six.

India will now require a massive partnership between Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara to go past Australia's first innings total of 480.

At the time of writing, the home side were 80/1 and trailing by 400 runs.

Also Read: "I'll take a lot of blame for that" - DC skipper Meg Lanning after 8-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes