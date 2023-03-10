"I'll take a lot of blame for that" - DC skipper Meg Lanning after 8-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Meg Lanning took all the blame on her shoulders after a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday, March 9.

The Capitals came into the game on the back of two consecutive victories. With the top spot in the points table up for grabs, Lanning decided to bat first after winning the toss. However, things didn't go as planned as DC lost a few wickets in the powerplay.

Struggling at 31/3, the Capitals struggled to press the gear as they could only accumulate 105 runs. Lanning, who scored 43 off 41, reiterated that she was dismissed at a crucial time, which turned the game in Mumbai's favor.

"To be honest, we were actually in very similar positions in the 12-over mark," she said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "And unfortunately in the innings we just couldn’t put partnerships together. I’ll take a lot of blame for that. I think I took up some balls early and then got out at a crucial time which was disappointing.

"We needed a set batter to get us through towards the back end. So that was a difference really, you know, lots of stuff to work on. I thought Mumbai bought excellently and that’s the game sometimes it doesn’t go your way," the DC skipper added.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Mumbai Indians bowl out Delhi Capitals for a low score



Will MI make it 3 wins out of 3? 🤔



📸: WPLT20



#DCvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter 81/3 to 105 all outMumbai Indians bowl out Delhi Capitals for a low scoreWill MI make it 3 wins out of 3? 🤔📸: WPLT20 81/3 to 105 all out 💥Mumbai Indians bowl out Delhi Capitals for a low score 🔵Will MI make it 3 wins out of 3? 🤔📸: WPLT20 #DCvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/fekzN7M2YY

It was a cakewalk for Mumbai, chasing down the target in 15 overs with eight wickets to spare. Yastika Bhatia (41) and Hayley Matthews (32) got the team off to a brilliant start before Nat Sciver-Brunt (23*) took the team home convincingly.

"I feel like a bit silly wearing this" - Meg Lanning on wearing the Orange Cap

Although Delhi succumbed to a defeat against Mumbai, their skipper Meg Lanning has had a brilliant tournament with the bat.

With 185 runs from three games, including two half-centuries, the Australian skipper is currently the Orange Cap holder in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

When quizzed on whether the cap suits her, Lanning stated:

"Ooooh, I feel like a bit silly wearing this to be honest with you. Yeah, look, hopefully, I can keep contributing. And you know, we’ve got a few more wins in us," she continued.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table



#DCvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter Hat-trick of wins for the Mumbai IndiansThey are sitting comfortably at the top of the table Hat-trick of wins for the Mumbai Indians 🔥They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table 🔝#DCvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/NYpkpaek1v

The Delhi Capitals will next be seen in action on Saturday, March 11, when they take on Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Also Read: RCB vs UPW weather update: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 8

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes