RCB vs UPW weather update: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 8

A full 40 overs of action will be on the cards at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) on Friday, March 10.

Bangalore languish at the bottom of the points table, having lost all three of their games. RCB's latest defeat came against the Gujarat Giants (GG) when they fell 11 runs short while chasing 202. While their batting came together in their last outing, led by Sophie Devine, Bangalore's bowling has been an area of concern.

The likes of Megan Schutt and Renuka Thakur are yet to find their groove, while the Indian uncapped spinners have failed to make a mark. Smriti Mandhana and Co. will be desperate for a win as another defeat could end their WPL 2023 campaign.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, began their campaign with a thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants. However, they succumbed to a 42-run defeat in their last outing. Their decision to leave out Grace Harris against the Delhi Capitals cost them dearly.

Alyssa Healy and Co. will look to bounce back strongly and keep themselves in the fray for a top-three finish as WPL 2023 inches towards the business end.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 10 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans during the sixth WPL 2023 game between RCB vs UPW at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

There have been occasional seasonal rains here and there, but it is unlikely to impact the game.

According to accuweather.com, temperatures will hover between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, with humidity around 32 percent approximately.

RCB vs UPW Squads

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, and Dane van Niekerk.

