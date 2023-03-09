"Will be rooting for them every single day" - Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney after being ruled out of WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GG) skipper Beth Mooney has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 with a calf injury she suffered in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Mooney, who landed in India soon after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, hurt her knee when stopping and turning around while trying to steal a run. She retired hurt straightaway and was later ruled out of the entire competition.

The Aussie cricketer did return to training but felt uncomfortable and will now require at least four to six weeks to recover. Although Mooney was "gutted" to miss out on the action, the 29-year-old stated that she will root for the team from home.

“I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants," Mooney said in a release. "Unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season. I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team’s performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day.

"And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season. For now, I wish the Adani Gujarat Giants squad all the very best for the rest of the WPL season."

In the absence of Mooney, vice-captain Sneh Rana has been elevated as the skipper of Gujarat Giants. Senior all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will be her deputy for the remainder of WPL 2023.

"I’m very grateful to be able to play in the WPL" - Laura Wolvaardt after replacing Beth Mooney

South African batter Laura Wolvaardt has been signed as Beth Mooney's replacement for the remaining WPL 2023 games.

Wolvaardt, who was in Pakistan to play in the PCB's Women's League exhibition matches, has been released by her team, Super Women. She is expected to join the squad.

Wolvaardt was elated to join the WPL and is excited to meet her teammates and get going.

“I am so excited to be joining the Gujarat Giants," she said. "It is an incredible opportunity and I’m very grateful to be able to play in the WPL. I look forward to meeting up with the team and cannot wait to get going."

Gujarat Giants secured their first win of WPL 2023, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs on Wednesday, March 8.

They will next play against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Saturday, March 11.

