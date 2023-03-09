"It's a ruthless environment, and that's how it should be" - Ashton Agar on his departure from India in between the Test series

Senior all-rounder Ashton Agar recently asserted that he has no ill feelings towards the Australian management after he was sent home amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Having played the last Test against South Africa at home, Agar was touted to be the second man in the spin unit after Nathan Lyon. However, off-spinner Todd Murphy impressed in training to earn a maiden call-up in the first Test.

As spin was set to have a greater impact in Delhi, the tourists called up Matthew Kuhnemann, with the left-arm spinner immediately making his debut. The inclusion meant Ashton Agar was asked to return home to play for his state side.

Throwing light on the turn of events, the Western Australian cricketer reiterated that there was clear communication between him and the management.

"I felt I wasn't bowling as well as I needed to be," Agar said after the Marsh Cup final. "It's a very clear direction for me now to just work on it and improve. I harbour no ill will or ill feeling at all. I'm very well supported in that (Australian) camp and they've kept in constant communication with me, so it's all in a good place.

"I've been a professional cricketer for 10 years now, so I'm far more resilient than when I started," he added. "It's a tough game, it's a ruthless environment, and that's how it should be because it's the pinnacle of the sport."

Since making his debut in 2013, Ashton Agar has managed to play only five Tests, picking up nine wickets. The 29-year-old went wicketless in his last Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) earlier in the year.

"I'm certainly looking forward to the World Cup" - Ashton Agar

While his game time in red-ball cricket has been limited, Ashton Agar has been more of a regular feature in the limited-overs format every time Australia have toured the sub-continent.

A rejuvenated Agar after the Marsh Cup win will return to India to take part in the three-match ODI series and is eyeing those games to push his selection for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

"Zamps (Adam Zampa) is entrenched as the white-ball spinner. It all depends what we're doing - playing two spinners or just the one," Agar said. "If I do play, I usually bat at eight and try to get my ten overs out. I'm certainly looking forward to the World Cup.

"I don't have a lot of cricket coming up. I've chucked my name in the ring for The Hundred... I would like to play cricket in the winter. But the next big target is the World Cup."

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will commence on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

