IND vs AUS weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for Mar 9-13 for 4th India vs Australia Test

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Ahmedabad as the weather forecast for the fourth IND vs AUS Test has no chance of precipitation over the next five days.

The final game of the four-match Test series will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium between March 9 and 13.

After going down in the first two matches, the Aussies bounced back in some style in the last fixture in Indore, beating the hosts by nine wickets within three days.

The spin troika of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy did an exceptional job of restricting the Indian batters.

They will draw a lot of confidence from the last match as Australia look to level the series. Steve Smith will continue to lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who chose to stay back in the country with his family.

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Final training session of the tour & it was great to see Daniel Vettori actually bowling to Steve Smith, greats from two eras. And it is so hot in Ahmedabad that poor Vettori would bowl a ball and then walk away into the shade before coming back for his next delivery #IndvAus Final training session of the tour & it was great to see Daniel Vettori actually bowling to Steve Smith, greats from two eras. And it is so hot in Ahmedabad that poor Vettori would bowl a ball and then walk away into the shade before coming back for his next delivery #IndvAus https://t.co/bAtTTxJKso

India, on the other hand, will have a lot to play for in the final Test. A win here would see them book a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to be played at the Oval in June.

However, Rohit Sharma and Co. will have their task cut out in Ahmedabad given that their batting hasn't clicked so far in the series.

The hosts brought in Shubman Gill in place of KL Rahul in the last game, but the youngster failed to make a mark. The likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are also due for a big knock.

#INDvAus A short clip of India's optional training session. KS Bharath and KL Rahul seen batting here A short clip of India's optional training session. KS Bharath and KL Rahul seen batting here#INDvAus https://t.co/WtkywKZdbg

Meanwhile, India might bring Mohammed Shami back into the mix after being rested in the last game. Umesh Yadav, who played in place of Shami, had a good game, picking up some crucial wickets.

Ahmedabad Weather - Narendra Modi Stadium Weather Report for March 9-13 - No rain predicted

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport at all over the next five days in Ahmedabad during the fourth IND vs AUS Test. However, there will be approximately 30 percent cloud cover on average during those five days.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will be on the higher side, hovering between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity will also be on the higher side and players will have to drink a lot of liquid to keep themselves hydrated in Ahmedabad.

