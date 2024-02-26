GG vs MI: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by five wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bowling first after winning the toss, MI held GG to 126/9 as Amelia Kerr claimed 4/17 and Shabnim Ismail 3/18. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (46* off 41) then guided the chase as Mumbai got home in 18.1 overs to register their second consecutive win in WPL 2024.

Mumbai pacer Ismail dismissed Veda Krishnamurthy leg before for a duck with a full delivery that came in. Harleen Deol (8) was also trapped lbw by the pacer with one that nipped back. Phoebe Litchfield (7) was the next to go for GG. She danced down the track to Nat Sciver-Brunt and ended up miscuing a catch to short third man.

Dayalan Hemalatha (3) also fell cheaply. She holed out to long on, trying to go after Hayley Matthews. Gujarat Giants had lost half their side for 58 by the start of the 11th over as skipper Beth Mooney (24) was caught behind off Ismail, attempting to paddle a slower delivery.

Kerr claimed two wickets in the 14th over to reduce Gujarat Giants to 78/7. Ashleigh Gardner (15) was caught in the deep, miscuing a bit hit, while Sneh Rana (0) was bamboozled by a googly.

An eighth-wicket stand of 48 between Kathryn Bryce (25* off 24) and Tanuja Kanwar (28 off 21) ensured GG went past the 125-run mark. Leggie Kerr had Kanwar and Lea Tahuhu (0) stumped in the last over to finish with four wickets.

Skipper Harmanpreet guides MI home

Chasing 127, MI lost Yastika Bhatia for 7 as she sliced a catch off Bryce’s bowling to mid-off. Matthews (7) then hit a nothing delivery from Kanwar to deep mid-wicket. Nat Sciver-Brunt looked good for her 22, but was run out by a sharp piece of work by Kanwar and keeper Mooney as she responded to a call for a tight run from skipper Harmanpreet.

At 49/3 GG were in the game, but Harmanpreet and Kerr put MI in complete control with a fourth-wicket stand of 66. The defining partnership ended when Kerr (31 off 25) was trapped lbw by Tahuhu as she missed a length ball that was angled in.

Pooja Vastrakar (1) was knocked over by a flighted delivery from Kanwar, but Harmanpreet finished off the match in style, launching Rana for a maximum over deep mid-wicket.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s GG vs MI WPL 2024 match?

Pacer Ismail was outstanding for Mumbai with three big wickets, while Kerr put up a great all-round show. In the chase, Harmanpreet’s knock ensured there were no jitters for the team.

For Gujarat, Kanwar contributed 28 and also picked up a couple of wickets, while Bryce also chipped in with bat and ball.

Kerr was the easy choice for Player of the Match for her superb all-round performance.

