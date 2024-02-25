GG vs MI, WPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the Women's Premier League game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on Sunday. It will be the second game of the new season for defending champions Mumbai, who beat Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants will play their first game of WPL 2024. The Ahmedabad-based franchise finished last in the Women's Premier League last season and will look to fare better this year to make the knockouts.

Before the Gujarat Giants start their new season, here's a look at the pitch history and WPL records of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

Bengaluru has played host to a couple of games in the Women's Premier League. Both games went down to the wire.

In the first game, MI beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets, while Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by two runs on Saturday night in the other.

Here's a list of some crucial numbers fans should know from the previous WPL games played in Bengaluru:

WPL Matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 155-7 - UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5-22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB-W) vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The GG vs MI pitch report will be broadcast live before the two captains, Beth Mooney and Harmanpreet Kaur, walk out for the toss. The previous two games were high-scoring, with all four teams crossing the 150-run mark.

A similar deck should be on offer for this WPL 2024 game as well, so another run-fest is on the cards in the Women's Premier League.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by two runs in the last T20 hosted at this venue. Half-centuries from Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh powered RCB to 157-6 in 20 overs. In response, UP Warriorz reached 155-7.

Thirteen wickets fell in that WPL contest, with seven sixes hit in 40 overs. Here's a summary of the game:

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 157-6 (Richa Ghosh 62, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-24) beat UP Warriorz 155-7 (Grace Harris 38, Sobhana Asha 5-22) by 2 runs.

