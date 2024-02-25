GG vs MI, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Giants (GG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number three of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25. Mumbai began their title defense with a thrilling four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the tournament, a triumph that was secured with a last-ball six. Gujarat, on the other hand, will open their campaign with Sunday’s match.

In the game against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai bowled first and conceded 171 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/33) and Shabnim Ismail (1/24) were impressive, but most of the other bowlers proved expensive. In the chase, Yastika Bhatia (57 off 45) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55 off 34) scored fine half-centuries before Sajeevan Sajana struck the match-winning six.

Gujarat Giants had a disappointing WPL 2023 season. They finished last in the points table, with two wins from eight games. The loss of skipper Beth Mooney to injury in the very first match was a bad omen for the franchise. They lost their opening game to MI by 143 runs and continued to struggle for the rest of the season.

Today's GG vs MI toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur said:

“Dew is a factor here so that is the reason we wanted to bowl first.”

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney said that since the wicket is new they don’t mind having a look at it first with the bat.

GG vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

Today's GG vs MI pitch report

Former India captain Anjum Chopra says in her pitch report:

“It’s a fresh pitch tonight. There’s a nice covering of grass on the surface but underneath its dry. Overall, it looks like a decent surface. The grass covering is patchy, which could lead to some variable bounce.”

Today's GG vs MI match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Trisha Poojitha, Sayali Satghare, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Priya Mishra

Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer

GG vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, P Jayapal

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi

Referee: Anupa Narvekar

