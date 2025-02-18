GG vs MI, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Giants (GG) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in game number five of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Gujarat have played two matches so far, winning one and losing one. As for Mumbai, they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by two wickets in a close encounter in their opening match.

GG began their WPL 2025 campaign with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, they recovered well to get the better of UP Warriorz (UPW) by six wickets in their second match. Fielding first, Gujarat Giants restricted the Warriorz to 143-9 as leg-spinner Priya Mishra claimed 3-25. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner (52 off 32) then starred in the chase as GG got home in 18 overs.

Mumbai Indians had a tough game against Delhi. A number of umpiring decisions went against them as they suffered a close loss. Batting first, MI were held to 164, with only Nat Sciver-Brunt (80* off 59) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42 off 22) making an impact with the willow. Mumbai had their moments with the ball in hand, but in the end just did not have enough runs to defend.

Today's GG vs MI toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field first. Harmanpreet Kaur said:

“I think the first six overs are very important with the new ball. We want to utilize that advantage.”

MI have made two changes - Parunika Sisodia is playing in place of Saika Ishaque, while G Kamilini also makes her debut. GG are going in with an unchanged XI.

GG vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Today's GG vs MI pitch report

“A brand new pitch is being used tonight. Compared to yesterday's surface, the cracks are visible. There might be some moisture in the surface. Bowlers might get a little bit of movement early on. However, there are a lot of runs to be scored. Things do get better for batting second innings due to the dew.” - Charles Dagnall and Stacey-Ann King

Today's GG vs MI match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali

Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Nadine de Klerk, Akshita Maheshwari

GG vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: N Janani, Gayathri Venugopalan

TV umpire: Anish Sahasrabudhe

Match Referee: Meenakshi Mangla

