GG vs RCB weather update: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 6

An uninterrupted game awaits when Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 8. Both teams are winless in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 and will hope to get their campaign back on track.

GG have looked like the most unsettled squad in the competition so far. The injury to their skipper Beth Mooney has doubled their misery. The Giants lost by a mammoth 143 runs in their first game against Mumbai Indians (MI) before going down in a thriller against UP Warriroz.

While there is very little time to introspect in a fast-moving league like WPL 2023, Gujarat will take their spirited display in their second game as a form of optimism going forward.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have also found it difficult so far against two of the best sides in the competition. The likes of Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Megan Scutt, along with skipper Smriti Mandhana, are yet to make a mark, which has hurt the team badly.

After the last game, Mandhana stressed that a win would change things for her side and RCB will search for that much-needed victory.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 8 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks when GG face RCB in the sixth match of WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The weather forecast suggests that there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game.

Meanwhile, the temperature will be approximately 28 degrees Celsius throughout the game with relative humidity. Players will have to drink a lot of water to keep them hydrated.

GG vs RCB Squads

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, and Parunika Sisodia.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, and Dane van Niekerk.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah to remain out of action for 6 months after surgery in New Zealand - Reports

Poll : 0 votes