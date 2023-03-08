Jasprit Bumrah to remain out of action for 6 months after surgery in New Zealand - Reports

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah underwent successful surgery in New Zealand and is doing fine. The surgery was carried out by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rowan Schouten, who has previously treated cricketers like James Pattinson and Jofra Archer, among others.

Bumrah has struggled with a troubled back since last year, which has kept him out of action from important assignments like the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He has not played any competitive cricket since September last year.

Bumrah was tipped to make a comeback a couple of times earlier this year, but the extent of the injury was more severe than anticipated. Finally, the leading fast bowler underwent an operation to address the issue.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jasprit Bumrah's back surgery was successful and he is doing fine. (Source - Cricbuzz) Jasprit Bumrah's back surgery was successful and he is doing fine. (Source - Cricbuzz)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the surgery will keep Bumrah out of action for almost 24 weeks. As a result, he will miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2023 Asia Cup. The Gujarat-born cricketer will also miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, should India make it to the summit clash.

However, there is hope that Bumrah will attain full fitness by the time India get ready for the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil in October-November.

Hospital declines to make any comment on Jasprit Bumrah

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Front-on (or mixed) action - 'no compensation' or buffer. Yes, it was said by Shoaib.



Short run-up. Kind of jogs in and then runs.



The side-bend/lateral flexion.



Just repeating the points. Most of the points are made by experts.



Bumrah Front-on (or mixed) action - 'no compensation' or buffer. Yes, it was said by Shoaib.Short run-up. Kind of jogs in and then runs.The side-bend/lateral flexion.Just repeating the points. Most of the points are made by experts.Bumrah https://t.co/el67qcSnYg

While there have been multiple reports going around that Bumrah has had a successful operation, the hospital has reportedly declined to comment on the same.

"Any questions regarding Jasprit will be best directed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," Cricbuzz quoted a hospital official as saying.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make any official statement on the ace fast bowler. However, it is anticipated that Bumrah will hit the nets by August and will be ready by the time the ODI World Cup arrives.

Also Read: [In Pictures] "Rang, pichkari, aur yaari" - Mumbai Indians cricketers celebrate Holi

Poll : 0 votes