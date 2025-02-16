GG vs UPW Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match

Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number three of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, February 16. GG began their campaign with a six-wicket loss to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). As for UPW, they will be looking to get their WPL 2025 campaign off to a winning start.

Ad

Gujarat Giants came up with a pretty good batting effort in the opening match of the season. They put up 201-5 on the board as new franchise skipper Ashleigh Gardner slammed an unbeaten 79 off 37 balls, while Beth Mooney contributed 56 off 42. Their bowlers, though, failed to defend the total as Ellyse Perry (57 off 34), Richa Ghosh (64* off 27) and Kanika Ahuja (30* off 13) starred for RCB.

Senior Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was named UPW captain for WPL 2025 after regular skipper Alyssa Healy was ruled out due to a stress injury in her right foot. The Warriorz finished fourth last season, with three wins and five losses from eight matches. They will be hoping for better returns in the 2025 edition.

Ad

Trending

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record in WPL

UP Warriorz have a significant 3-1 lead over Gujarat Giants in the head-to-head battle in the WPL. They beat GG by three wickets in both meetings of the 2023 edition. When the teams clashed in 2024, UPW won the first match by six wickets, while GG tasted an eight-run win in the second game between the two sides.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s a summary of Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 1

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL matches

The first clash between GG and UPW in 2024 took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UPW chased down 143 as Grace Harris smashed 60* off just 33 balls.

Ad

In the second match played between the two sides last year in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, GG opener Mooney hammered 74* off 52. For UPW, Deepti scored 88* off 60, but her side failed to chase down a target of 153.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the four Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz matches in the Women’s Premier League:

GG (152/8) beat UPW (144/5) by 8 runs, March 11, 2024

UPW (143/4) beat GG (142/5) by 6 wickets, March 1, 2024

UPW (181/7) beat GG (178/6) by 3 wickets, March 20, 2023

UPW (175/7) beat GG (169/6) by 3 wickets, March 05, 2023

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️