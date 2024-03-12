GG vs UPW: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by eight runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first after winning the toss, GG were restricted to 152-8 despite captain Beth Mooney’s 74* off 52. In their chase, the in-form Deepti Sharma hammered a valiant 88* off 60, but Shabnam Md Shakil’s 3-11 proved to be the defining performance of the contest.

UP Warriorz got off to a horrendous start in their chase, losing half their side for 35 in seven overs. Alyssa Healy (4) miscued a fullish delivery outside off from Shabnam to mid-off in the first over.

Chamari Athapaththu (0) also fell in the same over, slicing one towards extra cover. UPW were three down in the second over when Kiran Navgire (0) chipped a catch to mid-off, attempting to loft Kathryn Bryce.

Ashleigh Gardner got the big scalp of Grace Harris (1) to leave UP Warriorz in more trouble. Harris dragged a pull off a short ball to square leg. The chasing side were five down when Shweta Sehrawat (8) was bowled by Shabnam with a back of length delivery that seemed to nip back a little and hit the top of off stump.

Deepti then played an incredible knock, adding an unbroken 109 for the fifth wicket with Poonam Khemnar (36* off 36). Gujarat Giants, though, held their nerve to get over the line and register their first win over UPW in the WPL.

Deepti held the innings together and found key boundaries, getting to her third consecutive fifty by launching Tanuja Kanwar over her head for four.

Because of the horror start, though, UPW remained below the asking rate. The equation came down to 26 off the last over bowled by Meghna Singh. Deepti launched two sixes, but with 10 needed off two, the bowler conceded only one to ensure victory for GG.

Mooney continues great form with the bat

Batting first, Gujarat Giants again lost momentum after a solid start as they finished with 152-8.

Captain Mooney (74* off 52) notched up her third consecutive fifty, adding 60 for the opening wicket with Laura Wolvaardt (43 off 30). The partnership was broken when Sophie Ecclestone foxed Wolvaardt in the air and had her stumped.

Dayalan Hemalatha (0) nicked a length ball from Athapaththu to be caught behind. Phoebe Litchfield (4) miscued a hard length delivery from Deepti to long on. Mooney kept finding the boundaries at one end, but Gardner (14) hammered a hit-me ball from Rajeshwari Gayakwad straight to deep backward square leg. After 14 overs, GG were 102-4.

The story continued for the next few overs, but Mooney clobbered five fours in the last over bowled by Ecclestone to drag Gujarat Giants past the 150-run mark. The massive over came back to haunt UPW.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s GG vs UPW WPL 2024 match?

Mooney played a captain’s knock for GG, clobbering 10 fours and a six, while Wolvaardt contributed a handy 43. Pacer Shabnam stood out with her three-wicket haul.

For UPW, Ecclestone claimed three wickets, while Deepti (2-22 & 88* off 60) came up with another excellent all-round effort. Shabnam, though, was named Player of the Match for her tremendous bowling performance.

