GG vs UPW: Who won yesterday’s match in WPL 2025?

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by six wickets in yesterday's WPL 2025 match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. By virtue of the victory, achieved with 12 balls to spare, GG got their first points on the board. They had gone down to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in the tournament opener in Vadodara.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Gujarat Giants restricted UP Warriorz to 143-9 and then chased down the total in 18 overs. Leg-spinner Priya Mishra starred for GG with the ball, claiming 3-25, while skipper Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin picked up two wickets each.

Dottin got the first breakthrough for Gujarat Giants, trapping Kiran Navgire lbw for 15. Gardner then knocked over Dinesh Vrinda for six. Mishra dealt a double setback to UP Warriorz, dismissing Tahlia McGrath (0) and Grace Harris (4) in the 11th over. While McGrath trapped leg before with a slider, Harris was knocked over as she attempted a wild slog.

Skipper Deepti Sharma (39 off 27) offered some resistance for the batting side before also falling to Mishra. Cameos from Shweta Sehrawat (16 off 18), Alana King (19* off 14) and Saima Thakor (15 off 7) dragged UPW past 140.

Skipper Gardner stars in GG's thumping win

Chasing 144, Gujarat Giants lost Beth Mooney (0) and Dayalan Hemalatha (0) with only two runs on the board. Opener Laura Wolvaardt (22 off 24) hung around before being knocked over by Sophie Ecclestone.

Having reduced GG to 57-3, UP Warriorz were in the game. However, Gardner clobbered 52 off 32 balls, hammering five fours and three sixes to shift the momentum of the game in Gujarat's favor.

The Gujarat Giants skipper was dismissed by McGrath in soft fashion. Harleen Deol (34* off 30) and Dottin (33* off 18), however, added an unbroken 58 as Gujarat Giants cruised to victory.

GG vs UPW: Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s WPL 2025 match?

Gardner led from the front for GG, picking up two wickets and hammering a blazing half-century. Dottin also picked up two wickets and contributed a quick-fire cameo. Leg spinner Mishra stood out with three wickets.

For UPW, skipper Deepti top-scored with 39 off 27 deliveries. With the ball, Ecclestone registered impressive figures of 2-16.

GG skipper Gardner was named the Player of the Match for her terrific all-round effort.

