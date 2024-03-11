GG vs UPW, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, March 11. UP Warriorz need to beat Gujarat Giants to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. As for GG, they are still in with a mathematical chance of finishing in the top three, but in all fairness, their hopes are as good as over.

UPW registered a stunning one-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match to stay alive in the competition. Batting first, they put up 138/8 on the board as Deepti Sharma scored 59 off 48 balls. In the chase, DC were cruising at 93/2. However, Deepti claimed a hat-trick to bring UP Warriorz right back into the contest, while Grace Harris picked up two wickets in the last over.

As for Gujarat Giants, they suffered their fifth loss in WPL 2024 in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Batting first, GG put up 190/7 on the board as Beth Mooney smashed 66 off 35 and Dayalan Hemalatha 74 off 40. Harmanpreet Kaur won the game for MI, clobbering 95* off 48 balls.

Today's GG vs UPW toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Beth Mooney said:

“It’s been working for us the last couple of games for us, batting first and putting runs on the board.”

GG have made one change - Mannat Kashyap comes in for Sneh Rana. For UPW, Tahlia McGrath and Saima Thakor have been replaced by Chamari Athapaththu and Anjali Sarvani.

GG vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani

Today's GG vs UPW pitch report

In her pitch report for today’s game, Mel Jones says:

“[We are] back to pitch No.3. It is an absolute belter. The average first innings total on this strip is 196. Do not expect a lot of deviation off the surface, both for the spinners and the pacers. Seamers, as long as it is swinging, might have to bowl full or resort to bouncers and yorkers.”

Today's GG vs UPW match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil, Tarannum Pathan, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Sayali Satghare, Lea Tahuhu

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Danielle Wyatt, Uma Chetry, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Vrinda Dinesh, Laxmi Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri

GG vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, P Jayapal

TV umpire: Abhijeet Bengeri

Match Referee: Anupa Narvekar

