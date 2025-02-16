GG vs UPW, WPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The UP Warriorz (UPW) failed to kickoff their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season with a win. They suffered a comfortable loss against the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, February 16.

The Ashleigh Gardner-led side scripted a six-wicket victory to open their account in the WPL 2025 season. They were left heartbroken when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recorded the highest WPL chase ever against them in the tournament opener.

The Giants had a task of chasing down a modest total of 144 and were pulled through with another fifty by captain Gardner, who made 52 off 32. Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin had a superb fifth-wicket partnership as well.

Now that the GG vs UPW match is in the history books, let us look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this Match 3 of the WPL 2025.

List of all award winners in GG vs UPW match, WPL 2025

Ashleigh Gardner has been quite superb for the Gujarat Giants. She made 79 in the tournament opener and now blasted another fifty to see her side get a much-needed win. The Australian great even took a couple of wickets in the first innings. Her fifty made the run chase extremely easy for the Giants.

Apart from her, Deandra Dottin was quite superb as well but the officials chose Gardner as the Player of the Match.

Super Striker of the Match: Deandra Dottin (SR of 188.33)

Most Sixes in the Match: Ashleigh Gardner (3 Sixes)

Catch of the Match: Ashleigh Gardner

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Sophie Ecclestone (15 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Ashleigh Gardner (52 & 2/39)

GG vs UPW Match Scorecard

Batting scorecard of UP Warriorz vs GG in WPL 2025 Match 3

Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and asked UP Warriorz to bat first. Deandra Dottin picked up two early wickets before skipper Deepti Sharma stuck in and made a handy 39. Priya Mishra, with her guile and masterful leg-spin, owned the middle overs as she took 3/25. It broke UP Warriorz batting unit before Saima Thakor (15 off 7) and Alana King (19 off 14) added 26 runs off 13 balls for the ninth wicket.

As for the Giants, Ashleigh Gardner top-scored with a fantastic 32-ball 52. She hammered five fours and three sixes and was awarded the Player of the Match award as well. Laura Wolvaardt had a struggling stay (22 off 24), while Beth Mooney and D Hemalatha both were dismissed for a duck.

Batting scorecard of Gujarat Giants vs UPW in WPL 2025 Match 3

Sophie Ecclestone was frugal as usual as she took 2/16 in her four overs. When Tahlia McGrath dismissed Gardner, UP would've hoped for some respite but an unbeaten partnership of 58 runs off just 37 balls between Harleen Deol (34* off 30) and Deandra Dottin (33* off 18) won the match for GG with 12 balls to spare.

GG vs UPW, WPL 2025: Top records and stats emerging from Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match

It was an eventful match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in the WPL 2025 competition on February 16. There were a couple of stats that emerged from the game in Vadodara.

Here's a compilation of a few of the stats and records from the recently concluded match.

This was the first-ever win by GG while chasing in WPL history. Ashleigh Gardner has become the first player to make a 50+ score & take 2+ wickets in a WPL game thrice. Gardner now has the joint-most 50+ scores for GG. She and Beth Mooney have four fifty-plus scores.

