GG vs UPW, WPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India 

Gujarat Giants (GG) are taking on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number three of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, February 16. GG began their campaign in the ongoing edition with a six-wicket loss to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). As for UPW, they will begin their WPL 2025 campaign on Sunday under new skipper Deepti Sharma.

Gujarat Giants, who finished last in WPL 2024, with just two wins from eight matches, had their moments in the game against RCB. Batting first, GG put up 201-5 on the board as skipper Ashleigh Gardner smashed 79* off 37, while Beth Mooney contributed 56 off 42. Gardner also claimed two wickets in the second over of the chase, but RCB's batting proved too strong for GG bowlers.

UP Warrioz finished a disappointing fourth in WPL 2024, winning only three and losing five of their eight matches. With Alyssa Healy ruled out of the 2025 edition because of a stress injury in her right foot, seasoned Indian all-rounder Deepti was named the franchise's new skipper. It remains to be seen whether she can turnaround the fortunes of the team.

GG vs UPW, WPL 2025: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT). The toss in the GG vs UPW WPL 2025 clash will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

GG vs UPW, WPL 2025: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the GG vs UPW 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website.

As per posts on Star Sports' official X handle, fans can watch action in the Women's Premier League match for free on JioHotstar on both the website as well as on the app.

GG vs UPW: Head-to-Head record in the WPL

Gujarat Giants and UP Warrioz have clashed four times in the Women's Premier League, with UPW having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. When the teams met in 2024, UP Warrioz won the first match by six wickets, while Gujarat Giants clinched victory in the second game by eight runs.

