"Gill defending when it mattered most" - Virat Kohli's mischievous act in WTC final 2023 leaves Twitterati in splits

Virat Kohli tried to pull off a hilarious prank on his teammate Shubman Gill while fielding in slip cordon during the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 against Australia.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have impressed the fans with their slip-catching and fielding in the slip cordon. They are among the best fielders in India right now. The fielders in the slip cordon generally do not have to run much, and since they stand so close to each other, they tend to pull off a prank or two to keep the atmosphere light.

Virat Kohli did the same while fielding in the second innings for India against Australia at The Oval. His mischievous act caught Shubman Gill off guard.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will have to bring their 'A' game to the table in the 4th innings of WTC final 2023

Australia are slowly inching towards a 400-run lead. They lead by 366 runs in the second innings right now and have four wickets in their hand. Overnight batters Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green have already returned to the dressing room.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey is currently batting in the middle with bowling all-rounder Mitchell Starc. Carey has looked in great touch so far, as he has aggregated 37 runs off 52 balls, hitting four fours. Starc has added 27 runs for the seventh wicket with Carey so far.

India will aim to restrict Australia's lead below 400 and chase the target in the fourth innings. Opener Shubman Gill and middle-order batter Kohli will have to score big to ensure that India emerge as the champions of the ICC World Test Championship.

