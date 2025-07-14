“Gill swears live on TV and carries on” - Legendary pacer’s huge statement on Mohammed Siraj fine in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test 

If Mohammed Siraj was fined for aggressive celebrations, India captain Shubman Gill also should have been reprimanded for swearing, according to former England pacer Stuart Broad. The speedster had his match fee deducted for his altercation with opener Ben Duckett on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord's.

Broad called the fine 'ridiculous' and demanded parity in judgments. He added that Gill was all riled up and swearing on TV, having a go at the opposition, but he got away while Mohammed Siraj was fined 15 percent of his match fee. The 31-year-old was also handed a demerit point.

"Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on tv & carries on and what? It’s either both or neither. Players aren’t and shouldn’t be robots but consistency is key," Broad wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after a breach in the ICC Code of Conduct during India's Test match against England at Lord's," read a statement by the ICC (via NDTV Sports).

"After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back to the Lord's long room," the statement added.

Watch the video of the dismissal and Siraj's reaction below -

Mohammed Siraj picked key wickets as India bowled England out for 192

Apart from dismissing opener Ben Duckett, Mohammed Siraj also picked up the wicket of Ollie Pope in England's second innings. While Duckett got a run-a-ball 12, Pope scored just four runs before getting out lbw.

These were two key wickets in the context of the innings and the game. India eventually bowled the hosts out for just 192 runs, setting themselves a target of 193 to win the match.

The visitors ended the day at 58/4, heading into the final day requiring 135 more runs to go 2-1 up in the series. Siraj had bagged two crucial wickets in the first innings as well, accounting for Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56).

