"Give me Ahmedabad Highways or may I retire?"- Fans slam Shubman Gill after his yet another batting failure in 3rd T20I against West Indies

Shubman Gill faced heavy criticism from the fans after his batting failure in the third T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. The hosts managed to score a decent total of 159/5 in 20 overs. Rovman Powell (40* off 19 balls) led his side from the front with a blazing knock.

Team India had to chase down 160 to stay alive in the series as they were already 0-2 in the five-match series. They got off to a poor start as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal got out for a duck after playing a miscued lofted shot.

Shubman Gill also did not have a great outing as he struggled for timing and rhythm on a sluggish pitch. He could only score 6 off 11 before perishing in his attempt to hit his way out of a slump.

Shubman has not looked like his usual fluent self so far in the series and is yet to play a substantial knock. Fans were disappointed after his latest batting failure on the West Indies tour and expressed their frustration on the matter through reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

M. @IconicKohIi



Never compare real generational talent with frauds Virat kohli at 23 Shubman Gill at 23Never compare real generational talent with frauds pic.twitter.com/oh7lo5KMVK

Yash @CSKYash_

5(3)

46(36) (When his spot was in danger)

7(6)

11(9)

3(9)

7(9)

6(11)



Is Shubman Gill the most selfish T20 cricketer of all time??? 7(5)5(3)46(36) (When his spot was in danger)7(6)11(9)3(9)7(9)6(11)Is Shubman Gill the most selfish T20 cricketer of all time??? pic.twitter.com/SaeI76SfzQ

Ehtisham Siddique @iMShami_

Give me Fire

Give me Ahmedabad Highways or may I retire? Shubman Gill



#INDvsWI | #WIvsIND | #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/JLBbcCMrMU Give me FreedomGive me FireGive me Ahmedabad Highways or may I retire? Shubman Gill

Mr. Villa 🖤 @LuccyDevil



Gill with another failure pic.twitter.com/bi4vhRgzq6 Do you guys really think Shubman Gill deserve more chances than Ruturaj Gaikwad in international cricket ?Gill with another failure

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns



But Shubman Gill continues to play after poor performance back to back. Ishan Kishan was dropped after two matches in this series.But Shubman Gill continues to play after poor performance back to back. pic.twitter.com/1D9G3b3Suj

"Your place in the Indian team is like a rented house, you haven't bought it"- Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently shed light on Shubman Gill's poor batting performances on the West Indies tour and stated that he should start scoring sooner rather than later. Chopra commented that Gill shouldn't take his place in the Playing XI for granted and compared it to a rented house.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Shubman Gill will have to score runs. He played extremely well in the IPL but here it seems like he is just forcing the issue a bit too much. He is trying to play a big shot off every delivery but that's not the Gill we know. Your place in the Indian team is like a rented house, you haven't bought it."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views? Sound off in the comments section.