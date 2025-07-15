“Give it a bit more of that chirp” - Former captain’s massive statement on Washington Sundar after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan noted how the England players were charged up when Washington Sundar came out to bat on Day 5 of the third Test against India at Lord's. The all-rounder had made a bold proclamation after Stumps on Day 4, envisioning a win for the Men in Blue by completing the run chase right after the Lunch Break.

However, the proceedings did not pan out as the Indian spinner had forecasted. Not only did he have to come into bat well before the lunch break, but to make matters worse, he was dismissed for a duck. Jofra Archer took a stunning one-handed return catch to send the left-handed batter back to the pavilion, and reduce India to 84-7 in their attempt to chase 193.

“Definitely, India (are) winning tomorrow. Probably just after Lunch," Sundar had said on Sky Sports after Day 4.

Michael Vaughan remarked that there might be a chance that Sundar might be warned by the team management for his remarks, noting how it proved to be an extra incentive for England.

"When Washington Sundar walked out to bat, Baz McCullum just reminded the England players, not that they needed reminding, just give it a bit more of that chirp. Remind Washington that in the press last night that India won the Lord's Test, and they are 2-1 up, but that is not the case. Whether he will get a slap of the wrist from the management, I'm not too sure," Vaughan said of Sundar on Cricbuzz.

He further stated that all of the friction and sledging between the two sides only added to the drama without anyone crossing the line. Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik noted how Mohammed Siraj being reprimanded by the ICC was a harsh decision.

"I never thought this week he stepped over the line, never once. I thought even Siraj, alright, he just brushed. I agree (on the decision being harsh), if you are going to do Siraj for 15 percent, there's probably five or six others that should be on notice there," he added.

Siraj was fined 15 percent of his match fees for his aggressive celebration towards Ben Duckett after dismissing him in the second innings on Day 4. There were several other altercations and war of words involving players from both sides, including skipper Shubman Gill.

"India could have used him today" - Michael Vaughan on Akash Deep's absence after Washington Sundar and co. crumbled in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India opted to send in a nightwatchman in Akash Deep after Shubman Gill's dismissal in the final innings on Day 4. The right-arm pacer largely stuck to his task, but was castled by Ben Stokes to end the day's play, reducing India to 58-4 in the run chase.

Vaughan stated that India could have used someone with Akash Deep's striking ability after the collapse on Day 5.

"India must look back and think that a lot of the work was done last night. We got to 44-1, suddenly Karun Nair leaves one off Brydon Carse, that, for me, is where the game got a little messed up for India. Then Shubman came out, he looked a bit distracted, then Akash Deep came in, probably not the right choice for nightwatchman, he is a striker, and India could have used him today," Vaughan said.

Despite a laudable fightback by the lower-order guided by Ravindra Jadeja, Team India fell 22 runs short to cap an agonising defeat to hand England a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

