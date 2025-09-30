"Give that bowling arm a rest and my foot too" - Rishabh Pant's hilarious tribute as England pacer announces international retirement

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant came up with a hilarious tribute for England pacer Chris Woakes. Woakes announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, September 29.The 36-year-old played 62 Tests, 122 ODIs, and 33 T20Is. He bagged 192, 173, and 31 wickets across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively. His last international outing came during the fifth Test against India at The Oval.Pant put up an Instagram story wishing Woakes a happy retirement.&quot;Happy Retirement Woakesy. You have been amazing on the field. Lots of discipline, a big smile and always good vibes. Now you can finally give that bowling arm a rest and my foot too😂😂 You definitely left a mark on me before retirement.😅 Wishing you a fantastic journey ahead in whatever you choose.🤗,&quot; he wrote.Screenshot of Rishabh Pant's Instagram storyIn the fourth Test of the same series at Manchester, Rishabh Pant suffered a fatal blow. He was hit on he foot while trying to reverse sweep a yorker from Chris Woakes. Pant was ruled out of the final Test and has been away from action since.Notably, Woakes dislocated his left shoulder while diving to save a boundary on the opening day of the fifth Test. While he was initially ruled out of the match, he walked out to bat with his arm in a sling in the final innings.Rishabh Pant begins training at Centre of ExcellenceRishabh Pant was not only ruled out of the fifth Test but was not a part of India's victorious Asia Cup 2025 campaign as well. Moreover, he will also miss the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies in October.Pant is in his recovery process. While there has been no confirmation regarding his return to the field, the left-hander has begun training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.The 27-year-old posted a video on his Instagram handle where he could be seen doing various exercises. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite playing only four Tests in England, Pant was among India's highest run-getters. He played a key role, scoring 479 runs from seven innings at an average of 68.42 with two hundreds and three fifties to his name.