"Given an opportunity, why not?" - Dinesh Karthik on the prospect of playing in The Hundred

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has expressed his desire to play in The Hundred. However, with the restrictions kept in place by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), none of the male cricketers have signed up to play in the inaugural edition of the tournament, which is conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The BCCI has given NOC to five women cricketers - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues - to participate in the women's edition of The Hundred that starts on July 21.

In an interview with the Guardian, Dinesh Karthik added that the likes of Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina are also open to playing in The Hundred. He said:

"Given an opportunity, why not? But because of the rules that are in place right now we are not able to come play. But who knows, if things can change, why not? I know a few of the cricketers – the likes of Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa – they have come out and said they would like to play a few other franchise leagues but I don’t think it’s been accepted as of now."

Dinesh Karthik stated that while he is happy to follow the rules of the BCCI, the wicket-keeper hinted that he would love to see Indian cricketers participating in various leagues across the globe. He added:

"So we’ll wait and see. I would love to play. But with the rules in place, I’m very happy following them. We represent the BCCI, we represent the country. Whatever the rules are, I guess we have to follow them at this point in time.”

"It’s unconquered territory for some time now" - Dinesh Karthik on the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007. Last time they won it, Dinesh Karthik was part of India's Test setup. Despite their struggles in English conditions in the last few series, Karthik has backed the current Indian team to do well.

Dinesh Karthik said:

"It’s unconquered territory for some time now. I do think this Indian team is capable of winning here; they have the talent and, most importantly, the attitude. Now it comes down to techniques. It’s a long tour and won’t be won in the first Test, but knowing the belief in that dressing room, I would back an Indian team to do well."

Team India are currently in Durham, where they have resumed training. Virat Kohli and co. will soon be in action when they take on County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up game starting on July 20.

Edited by Samya Majumdar