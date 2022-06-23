Glenn Maxwell added to Test squad for Sri Lanka series; returns after five years 

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been added to the Australian Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning on June 29. The 33-year-old makes his return to the red-ball setup for the first time in five years following a slew of injuries in the visiting squad.

With Travis Head's participation in major doubt for the remainder of the tour due to a hamstring injury and Ashton Agar battling a side strain as well, the flamboyant left-hander finds himself part of the squad.

He last played in whites for Australia during their tour of Bangladesh in 2017. He has scored 339 runs, including a century, at an average of 26.08 in Tests. He has also claimed four wickets at an economy of 4.43.

Along with Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, the Victoria-born player is in contention to replace Travis Head in the middle order.

Making his debut against India in the 2013 Border-Gavaskar series, Maxwell has played seven Tests in his career. Each of his seven appearances have come in subcontinent conditions. It is to be noted that the all-rounder's last first-class appearance came back in 2019.

While Matthew Kuhnemann has effectively replaced Ashton Agar in the ongoing series, he is yet to be officially added to the Test squad. The uncapped left-arm spinner was part of the Australia A squad, who are in the midst of a campaign in Hambantotta.

Australia's Test squad for two-match series against Sri Lanka following Maxwell's inclusion

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

While the Pat Cummins-led side notched a 1-0 series win in Pakistan earlier this year, they are on the back of three successive defeats in Sri Lanka, albeit in the ODI format. The visitors are currently atop the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and will play their next six Test matches in subcontinent conditions.

