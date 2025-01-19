Glenn Maxwell blasts unbeaten 76 off 32, smashes three consecutive sixes off Cameron Gannon in MLS vs HBH 2024-25 BBL clash at MCG [Watch]

Melbourne Stars batter Glenn Maxwell went on a rampage, blasting an unbeaten fifty and hitting three consecutive sixes off Hobart Hurricanes bowler Cameron Gannon. This happened during the 40th match of the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL), currently being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, January 19.

The explosive batter came to the crease at No. 5 and started strongly, scoring 25 runs off his first 15 balls. However, it was in the 19th over of the Stars’ innings when the 36-year-old truly unleashed. He struck a boundary off the third ball and then hammered three consecutive sixes off Cameron Gannon, bringing up his fifty off just 25 balls.

Here’s a video of Maxwell’s three consecutive maximums:

Maxwell remained unbeaten on 76 off 32 balls, striking five boundaries and six sixes.

Apart from Maxwell, Beau Webster played a key role, contributing 51 off 31 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes. Captain Marcus Stoinis also made a valuable contribution with 32 off 19, as the Stars finished their innings at 219/5 after 20 overs.

Mark Steketee shines with the ball for the Melbourne Stars in BBL 2024-25

Chasing a target of 220, Hobart Hurricanes got off to a rough start as Mark Steketee removed Caleb Jewell (5) and Charlie Wakim (0) in the second over. Ben McDermott soon followed, dismissed for just two. Mitchell Owen played a solid cameo, scoring 38 off 17 balls, with three boundaries and as many sixes.

Nikhil Chaudhary and Matthew Wade then forged a 38-run partnership off 27 balls for the fifth wicket. Nikhil made 27 off 16, while Wade contributed 21 off 19.

Explosive batter Tim David added 27 off 18 balls, including three boundaries. At the time of writing, the Hurricanes were 134/8 after 15 overs, still needing 86 runs to win. Steketee has been the standout bowler for the Stars, taking three wickets for just eight runs in two overs, while Usama Mir has claimed two wickets.

