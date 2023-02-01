Glenn Maxwell hits Victoria nets ahead of comeback in Sheffield Shield

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was seen training hard in the nets for Victoria ahead of their Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland at the MCG on February 9. Maxwell is returning from a long-term injury and would want to feature in the remaining Sheffield Shield games to remove all the rustiness.

The all-rounder fractured his left fibula during a friend's birthday party and missed the entire season of the Big Bash League. However, with tough time hopefully behind him, Maxwell will be keen to get back onto the field. Here's what the Victorian team tweeted on their Twitter handle:

Glenn Maxwell regrets missing India tour

Glenn Maxwell, with that long-term injury, also ended his hopes of making a comeback in Test cricket with the Border-Gavaskar trophy held in India. Given his ability to play spin well and also bowl a bit of off-spin, Maxwell looked set to board the plane to India.

However, the injury meant that Australia had to look at other options like Todd Murphy and Ashton Agar. While speaking to Fox Cricket, Maxwell agreed that not making it to the India tour would hurt him for a long time. However, he also feels Australia have enough quality to have a serious chance of winning the series.

On this, Glenn Maxwell said:

"Probably will nag at me for the rest of my life. It's nice getting the opportunity to watch your teammates play, especially over there. I think they've got the squad that's probably as good as I've seen go over to India since I've been watching Tests over there, anyway."

Australia Test squad for tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

