Glenn Maxwell ruled out of Melbourne Stars' next BBL 2023-24 clash

Melbourne Stars will miss Glenn Maxwell's services for their next Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 fixture. The star all-rounder suffered a forearm injury during the tournament opener against Brisbane Heat and he remains unfit for the clash against the Perth Scorchers.

Maxwell picked up the injury while batting against the Brisbane Heat at The Gabba, where he made 23 off 14 deliveries as the Stars suffered a heavy 103-run loss. The 35-year-old needed medical attention twice in the middle and had his forearm taped while sitting at the dugout.

After the game against the Heat, Hilton Cartwright revealed that the skipper remains positive despite the loss.

"Biggest forearms in the world and he's pulled a muscle. He's had a nice break, came back super positive and he's still super positive [after the loss]. On a night like tonight you've got to keep reminding yourself you're not a bad team," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Melbourne Stars also stated that right-arm seamer Nathan Coulter-Nile will undergo a scan after sustaining a calf injury. Led by Maxwell, the Stars had a forgettable outing as Colin Munro's 99 set them a target of 215, but they managed only 111 in response.

Meanwhile, Maxwell's absence against the Scorchers deprives the Stars of a handy spin-bowling option. It also means Marcus Stoinis must assume greater responsibility in the fixture.

Glenn Maxwell played a key role in Australia's 2023 World Cup win

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Maxwell was in great form in the 2023 World Cup hosted by India, hammering 400 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 150.38. He became the first batter to hammer a double-hundred while chasing in ODIs, managing the feat in Australia's stunning win over Afghanistan.

Maxwell also holds the record for the fastest century in ODI World Cup history, reaching the three-figure mark off 40 balls against the Netherlands.

The 35-year-old helped pull one back for Australia in the subsequent T20I series against India, hitting a record fourth hundred in the format.