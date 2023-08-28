Glenn Maxwell ruled out of T20I series against South Africa; Matthew Wade returns to Australian squad

Australia suffered a crucial setback with star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell being ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. The 34-year-old has aggravated injury on his left ankle of the leg he broke last year, resulting in him flying home from South Africa.

Wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade has returned to the Australian T20 squad, replacing the injured Maxwell. This compounds Australia's woes after the veteran duo of Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith were also ruled out of the South African tour with injuries.

However, Cricket Australia remains confident that the trio will regain full fitness for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, starting October 5.

Maxwell was already touted to miss the ODI leg of the South African tour due to the birth of his first child. The 34-year-old, who still carries a metal plate in his left leg after fracturing it in a freak accident last November, aggravated his ankle further during Australia's first training session in Durban.

The Aussie medical staff has advised a conservative approach, considering the all-important ODI World Cup being less than a month and a half away.

"We will monitor Glenn's recovery with a view to him being available for the three-match ODI series in India in advance of the World Cup," said selector Tony Dodemaide. (via ESPNcricinfo.com)

Maxwell's injury opens the door for Wade, who was integral to Australia winning their maiden T20 World Cup in 2021. Wade was the Player of the Match in the semi-final against Pakistan, scoring a magnificent 41 off 17 deliveries to steer the side in a tense run-chase.

Earlier in the month, Maxwell was upbeat about the progress of his leg before departing for South Africa.

"It's been hard work. I've been smashing the gym non-stop and doing a lot of running and weight lifting trying to get my strength back in my left side. Hopefully come World Cup time it will be close to 100 per cent and I'll be ready to go for the big tournament," said Maxwell.

"I feel a bit more refreshed and ready to go what's to come over this next little hectic period. I feel better placed where I have in previous World Cups where there have been multiple series leading in and you can get a little burnt out and you can get tired before the actual tournament.I feel like I'm in a better place mentally-wise," added Maxwell.

Australia will hope the match-winning batter, who will likely also play a key role with his off-spin, returns for the showpiece event.

Following the three T20Is, the Aussies will play five ODIs against the Proteas before a three-match ODI series against India in the build-up to the World Cup.

The first of the three T20Is against South Africa begins in Durban on Wednesday, August 30.

It will also be Australia's first T20I game since the disappointing home World Cup last year and will see new captain Mitchell Marsh lead the side for the first time.

Australia T20 squad for South Africa tour

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa