“Don’t think I should move. Can you please get my wife?” - Glenn Maxwell recalls first reaction after freak injury at friend’s birthday party

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has admitted that the moment he suffered a freak injury at a friend’s birthday party on November 12, he knew he was in serious trouble. He recalled asking for his wife immediately after slipping, thinking he wouldn’t be able to move.

The 34-year-old Australian cricketer is likely to be out of action for at least three months after undergoing surgery for a broken leg. While having some fun with a friend at a birthday party, both of them slipped. Unfortunately, for Maxwell, his friend lost balance and landed awkwardly, straight on his leg.

Speaking on cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast from his home in Melbourne, the all-rounder revealed details of what transpired after the painful fall. He recalled:

“It just snapped. I heard and felt every part of it. It was pretty painful. I was screaming a bit and he (mu friend) was like, 'please tell me you're joking, please tell me you're joking'. Then I hit this ultimate calmness and shock and was like - just broken my leg. I am pretty sure both bones are broken. Don’t think I should move. Can you please get my wife?”

Following the freak injury, Maxwell lay prone for about 50 minutes. His friends erected a makeshift tent to protect him from the rain before he was driven to a hospital on doctors’ advice.

“She’s been on absolute fire” - Glenn Maxwell on wife Vini Raman

Having undergone surgery, the Aussie cricketer is currently recuperating at home. His wife Vini Raman has been taking care of him, while also juggling her office work. Praising his better half, Maxwell said:

“She’s been on absolute fire - at my beck and call basically. It’s been hard work non-stop for her. She’s obviously still working from home. For her to have a full-time job with me and also be able to keep working just shows there is always a stronger woman behind every bloke. She’s obviously the strong one in this relationship.”

The Australian all-rounder and Vini tied the knot in March this year. The duo got engaged in 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic. The cricketer skipped Australia’s tour of Pakistan for his wedding, which was supposed to take place earlier but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Vini, who is of Indian origin, is a pharmacist based in Melbourne.

