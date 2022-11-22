“It’s been a challenge” - Glenn Maxwell shares an update on rehab after freak injury

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has admitted that the last week or so has been tough for him as he has been nursing a leg injury he picked up in the most freakish of manners. He, however, asserted that he is hopeful of things getting better in the next couple of weeks.

The 34-year-old is likely to be out of action for a lengthy period of time, possibly three months, having undergone a surgery after suffering a broken leg at a friend's birthday party in Melbourne.

Speaking on cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast from his home in Melbourne, the “Big Show” opened up on his injury status and recovery process. He said:

“It’s been a tough week - spend most of it in hospital, trying to get the pain down and try and recover. Spent the last 3-4 days at home and probably got even tougher - not being able to have that constant nurse care and people looking after you and being able to control the pain side of it.

"It’s been a challenge, but hopefully over the next week or two, it starts to get a little bit easier,” he added.

Maxwell was part of Australia’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. He had a disappointing tournament, but signed off with a Player of the Match performance, hammering 54* off 32 against Afghanistan in the Super 12 match in Adelaide.

“Both slipped at the same time” - Maxwell reveals details of freak injury

Asked how he picked up the injury, the Australian cricketer stated that it was a very innocuous incident, while he was having some fun at a friend’s birthday party. The maverick batter elaborated:

“It was all so innocuous. One of my mates, who was also one of my schoolteachers, we were laughing about something and I pretended to chase him off somewhere. It was raining a bit.

“I reckon we both took about three or four steps out there, and both slipped at the same time. I just got my foot stuck a little bit, and he fell, unfortunately at a really bad angle and landed straight on my leg,” he added.

It has been a year of freak injuries for international cricketers. Before Maxwell, England batter Jonny Bairstow missed the T20 World Cup, after hurting himself on a golf course.

Australia’s Josh Inglis too missed the T20 World Cup due to a bizarre injury. The wicketkeeper-batter suffered a cut on his right hand, also while playing golf!

