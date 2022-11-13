Glenn Maxwell suffers a broken leg following a freak incident; ruled out for at least 3 months - Reports 

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell suffered a horrific broken leg injury after tripping during a party on Saturday, November 12. The Victoria-born player underwent surgery to treat a fracture in his left fibula and has been ruled out of action for up to three months.

Maxwell attended a Melbourne Stars event on Saturday morning and then attended his friend's 50th birthday party. He was seen running on the tennis court with his friend before disaster struck.

Both fell during the activity and the all-rounder's left leg was trapped under the weight of his friend, resulting in a fracture. It is learned that neither one of them was intoxicated during the incident.

His surgery to treat the fracture was successfully completed on Sunday, November 13. Medical staff have diagnosed his injury to be healed in around eight to 12 weeks' time.

The National Selection Committee chairman George Bailey told the Sydney Morning Herald:

“Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games. Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."

Maxwell was last seen during Australia's recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. The all-rounder had a lukewarm tournament, with his unbeaten fifty against Afghanistan being the high point as his side failed to progress to the semi-finals.

Sean Abbott replaces Glenn Maxwell in the ODI squad for the series against England

With a major injury to Maxwell which rules him out for a significant while, Australia have roped in all-rounder Sean Abbott as their replacement for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

Freak injuries have been a regular occurrence over the course of the last couple of months. England's Jonny Bairstow and Australia's Josh Inglis' World Cup ambitions came to an end following their respective injuries on the golf course in separate incidents prior to the tournament.

Bairstow broke his left leg, which not only ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022 but also England's upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan.

Inglis, on the other hand, suffered a deep cut to his hand after a golf club snapped in his hand just mere days before the tournament was supposed to commence.

Will Glenn Maxwell be fit in time to make a strong case for his selection for the tour of India in early 2023? Let us know what you think.

