New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips almost hit umpire Richard Kettleborough with the bat in frustration during the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. In the video, Phillips was seen venting his frustration after failing to connect a shot properly and swinging his bat in the process.

Ad

The incident occurred in the 46th over of the innings sent down by Naseem Shah as Phillips looked to hammer one to the boundary on the on-side. However, he mistimed the shot that only went along the ground and had to settle for the single. With the 28-year-old swinging his bat in frustration, Kettleborough moved out of the way and the two shared a laugh about the same.

Watch the clip here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Glenn Phillips flexed his muscles once again against Pakistan bowlers, hitting a 39-ball 61, reminding the hosts of his unbeaten hundred in the preceding tri-series game in Lahore.

Cameo from Glenn Phillips, centuries from Tom Latham and Will Young lift New Zealand to 320

Tom Latham and Will Young. (Image Source: Blackcaps X)

After choosing to bowl first, the Men in Green failed to make regular breakthroughs. Although Pakistan did reduce the Blackcaps to 73/3 from 39/1, the tourists steadied themselves through a 118-run stand between Will Young and Tom Latham. Young was the first to get to a hundred before Naseem Shah dismissed him for 107.

Ad

Latham shared another strong partnership with Phillips of 125 that needed only 74 deliveries and the former remained unbeaten on 118 to push the Kiwis' total to 320. Naseem and Haris Rauf took two wickets each for Pakistan, while wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed one. Nevertheless, Rauf conceded an eye-watering 83 runs in his 10-over spell.

Mitchell Santner and his men beat Pakistan twice in the tri-series; hence, they will be optimistic of defending a score of 320. However, the home side also chased down 350 comfortably against South Africa in Karachi recently and will back themselves to go him with a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback