Glenn Phillips clobbers Shaheen Afridi for 23 runs off 1 over in PAK vs NZ 2025 ODI Tri-series opener [Watch]

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips took Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi to the cleaners in the ODI tri-series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday (February 8). The right-handed batter struck 23 runs off the 50th over while the left-arm speedster conceded two additional runs as wides.

Afridi, who had dismissed Will Young, Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell, began the final over of the innings with two wide balls outside off.

Phillips played a scoop shot off the opening delivery of the over to get it past Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps. The spin-bowling all-rounder put the next two deliveries over the fence as the ball connected the middle of the bat and followed it up with a brace to reach his hundred.

Following his maiden ODI ton off only 72 deliveries, the 28-year-old struck yet another boundary and took a single off the final ball of the innings. The South Africa-born cricketer finished unbeaten at 106 and pushed the Black Caps' score to an imposing 330 in the allotted 50 overs.

The last five overs yielded 84 runs and Afridi's figures read an eye-watering 10-0-88-3 despite a brilliant opening spell.

Michael Bracewell dismisses Babar Azam cheaply after Glenn Phillips' unbeaten hundred

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Babar Azam opening the innings for the first time in ten years in ODIs, the move failed as Bracewell dismissed the former captain for only 10 off 23 deliveries.

It was Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner, who had won the toss and opted to bat first. Aside from Phillips' ton, Williamson (58) and Daryl Mitchell (81) also played critical knocks while Bracewell crafted a 23-ball 31 cameo.

Apart from Afridi, Abrar Ahmed took a couple of wickets and Haris Rauf snared one for Pakistan. However, Rauf walked off after bowling only 6.2 overs as he twisted his ankle, putting the Men in Green in a difficult situation, especially with the Champions Trophy looming.

