Glenn Phillips nonchalantly reverse ramps Shaheen Afridi for a maximum in PAK vs NZ 2025 ODI tri-series opener [Watch]

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips played a brilliant reverse ramp off Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Afridi for a six in the ODI tri-series opener in Lahore on Saturday, February 8. The right-handed batter used the sheer pace and timed the shot to perfection as it sailed over the third man. The ‘shot of the innings’ contender came in the 48th over of the Kiwi innings, where he smacked back-to-back sixes off Afridi.

Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 106 runs off 74 balls, his maiden ODI ton, at a stunning strike rate of 143.24, including seven maximums and six boundaries. Besides twin sixes in the 48th over, he smashed two consecutive maximums and two boundaries against Afridi, scoring 25 runs off the last over.

Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson help New Zealand set a 331-run target for Pakistan

A clinical batting display from Glenn Phillips and a couple of half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson helped the Kiwis reach 330/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Mitchell and Williamson chipped in with scores of 81 (84) and 58 (89), respectively. The duo shared a 95-run partnership for the third wicket after the visitors lost both openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra within 7.4 overs.

Shaheen Afridi proved expensive but returned as the leading wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3/88, while Abrar Ahmed bagged two wickets.

Pakistan are playing the tri-nation ODI series to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Mohammed Rizwan-led side would be keen to continue their good form after winning three consecutive ODI series against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa last year.

Besides the ongoing affair, the Men in Green will play against the Proteas on Wednesday, February 12. The final is scheduled to be played in Karachi on Friday, February 14.

Pakistan are placed alongside India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the same group of the Champions Trophy. They will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19 before the high-voltage India-Pak clash in Dubai later this month.

