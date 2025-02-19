Glenn Phillips pulls off a one-handed screamer to leave Mohammad Rizwan stunned in PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 opener [Watch]

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips pulled off a one-handed stunner to send Mohammad Rizwan packing in the opening match of Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan in Karachi on February 19. Rizwan stood at the crease for a moment before walking off as the home side found themselves two down early in a massive run-chase.

The dismissal occurred in the 10th over of the innings as right-arm speedster Will O'Rourke offered Rizwan some width and the latter went for the cut. However, the Phillips intercepted the ball at backward point and stretched his hand to take a blinder, giving O'Rourke his second wicket.

The towering pacer also dismissed Saud Shakeel for a single-figure score before sending Rizwan packing for three off 14 balls. Nathan Smith was the first to the star all-rounder and hug him.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier, Glenn Phillips showcased his heroics with the bat by striking a 39-ball 61 to get the Blackcaps up to a daunting score of 320/5 in their stipulated 50 overs. Tom Latham, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 118 and Will Young, who opened the innings with Devon Conway made 107.

Mohammad Rizwan and company struggle after Pakistan captain opts to field

Pakistan cricket team. (PCB X)

Rizwan won the toss and opted to chase likely because of the dew but Pakistan's bowlers were wayward with the new ball. Although Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets apiece, the latter conceded 83 runs in his 10 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi went wicketless, while the remaining one wicket was taken by Abrar Ahmed.

With a steep chase ahead of them, the Men in Green are already in the pump. Should Pakistan lose this game, the defending champions will be under enormous pressure ahead of facing India on February 23 in Dubai.

The high-voltage clash in Dubai will also be a rematch of the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval in which Pakistan walloped their arch-rivals by 180 runs to clinch their first title.

