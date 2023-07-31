Global T20 League Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings After Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights, Match 17

The Global T20 Canada 2023 entered its day ninth on Sunday (July 30) and saw two matches taking place. Due to the rainy weather in Brampton, the first match scheduled between Brampton Wolves and Mississauga Panthers was washed away. However, the second match of the day, Montreal Tigers vs Toronto Nationals was reduced to six overs per side as a result of the weather.

As the day concluded, there were some changes in the points table of the league. Both Wolves and Panthers got a point each. The Wolves have retained their second position and have a net run rate of 0.710 along with eight points. Earlier, they went through a washed match which earned them a point.

The Panthers, who are yet to win a match in the ongoing season, have affirmed themselves to the last. Even a point has not changed their position in the points table as five back-to-back defeats affected it to the core.

As far as the second match of the day is concerned, the Tigers managed to win it, bringing their fourth victory of the season. It earned them their ninth point and an NRR of 0.920, helping them retain the top place on the points table. On the other hand, the Knights are placed second last with an NRR of 0.001 and five points.

Montreal Tigers win in a rain-affected match on Day 2 of Global T20 Canada 2023

As aforementioned, the second match of the day was reduced to six overs per side. The Tigers batted first and smashed 77 runs on the loss of two batters.

In reply, the Nationals fell short of balls on the score of 54/2. It assisted the Tigers to a 23-run victory. The Tigers' bowlers played a pivotal role in restricting the opponents before they reached the feat and none of the Nationals’ batters could cross the 16-run mark.