Global T20 League Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings After Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights, Match 19

The 10th day of the Global T20 League Canada 2023 witnessed two matches. While the first match was scheduled between the Surrey Jaguars and the Brampton Wolves, the second match saw the Montreal Tigers lock horns with the Vancouver Knights. As a result of these matches, there were some changes in the points table.

The Tigers, despite losing to the Knights, have retained the top spot with nine points and a net run rate of +0.312. They have four wins out of seven matches under their belt.

On the other hand, the Vancouver Knights have jumped to fourth place with the win. They have won three and lost as many and have an NRR of +0.479.

The outcomes of the first match saw the Surrey Jaguars registering their third win. They are currently placed second in the Global T20 League Canada points table with an NRR of +1.258.

Whereas, the Brampton Wolves bounced back after the last game against the Surrey Jaguars, which was abandoned due to rain. They are now placed third in the points table with three wins from seven appearances. After a defeat against the Jaguars, they have an NRR of +0.360.

Surrey Jaguars and Vancouver Knights win Day 10 matches of Global T20 League Canada 2023

The Brampton Wolves scored 128/9 after batting first. In reply, Litton Das’ 59 and Iftikhar Ahmed’s 38 runs propeled the Surrey Jaguars to victory by a margin of six wickets and seven balls to spare.

As far as the second match of the day is concerned, the Vancouver Knight bundled out the Montreal Tigers for just 99 runs in 18.3 overs. The Knights chased down the target with nine wickets in hand, reaching 103 in just 14.5 overs.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 68 off just 54 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and one six, to take the team through.