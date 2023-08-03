Global T20 League Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Match 21

The last day of the Global T20 Canada 2023 league stage witnessed Mississauga Panthers locking horns with Surrey Jaguars, which was followed by a battle between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals. The day had some impact on the team’s rankings in the points table and also decided the remaining qualifiers for the playoffs.

The Panthers were already out of contention for the next stage. Losing or winning would not have made a difference for them, but they had to end their season’s stint on a losing note. Seven defeats in a row have confirmed them the last place on the table. The only point they earned came through a washed-out match.

On the other hand, the Jaguars, sitting in first place with four out of seven wins, have a net run rate of 1.860 along with two points. As the table toppers, they are set to face off against the second-placed Knights in Qualifier 1.

Notably, the Knights defeated the Nationals in the last match of the league stage. It kicked the Nationals out of the tournament, giving the Knights their fourth win of the season and an NRR of 0.600 with nine points.

The Nationals are the second side to be eliminated from the tournament after the Panthers. They are occupying the second-last spot with an NRR of -0.116 and two wins.

Jaguars and Knights win on the last day of the league stage

In the first match of the day, the Panthers barely reached 56 in 14.3 overs when they lost all their wickets. Jaguars’ Matthew Forde and Iftikhar Ahmed shone with three wickets apiece whereas Sandeep Lamichhane outclassed the rest with a three-wicket haul.

In response, the Panthers could not defend their total as the Jaguars reached the target in just nine overs to win by a margin of eight wickets.

In the second match of the day, the Knights put up 127 on the board. In reply, the Nationals were all out on a bare minimum of 103, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Harsh Thaker and Corbin Bosch’s splendid three wickets.