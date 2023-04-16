"Go to hell Fab 4... Our Babar Azam is Fab 1 only" - Twitter goes berserk after Pakistan skipper slams third T20I ton vs NZ

Cricket fans showered praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam for notching up a magnificent hundred against New Zealand in the second T20l played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday (April 15).

Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first just a day after they took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The Pakistan openers were on song once again as they built the tone of the innings.

The hosts finished the powerplay overs at 59 without any loss and both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan kept themselves busy finding gaps for boundaries.

Rizwan departed in the 11th over just after reaching his 24th T20I fifty as he mistimed a shot off Matt Henry and was caught at mid-off by Daryl Mitchell.

Pakistan observed a mini collapse in their innings, losing four wickets in the space of 14 balls for just six runs. In the meantime, Babar stayed firm at his crease and did not take any calculative risk.

It was only when Iftikhar Ahmed launched a 91-meter six off Rachin Ravindra's bowling that Babar Azam opened his hands. He reached his fifty in 36 balls.

How Babar Azam converted his fifty into 100?

Matt Henry, who took a hat-trick in the last game, conceded just 11 runs from his first three overs and picked up two wickets. However, Babar Azam spoiled Henry's figures in his fourth over by hammering a couple of sixes and a boundary to make it an 18-run over.

Babar was batting on 85 just before the final four balls of the innings were left to be bowled out. He thwacked one over long-off for a six off Jimmy Neesham before plundering with a couple of runs.

The Pakistan skipper smashed successive boundaries in the last two balls to complete his third T20I century. Babar remained unbeaten on 101 off 58 balls with his innings laced with 11 fours and three sixes.

Twitter went berserk to celebrate the latest riveting knock by the 28-year-old Pakistan leader. Here are some of the best reactions for Babar Azam.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #PAKvNZ



This is Babar Azam's world and we're just living in it This is Babar Azam's world and we're just living in it ❤️ #PAKvNZhttps://t.co/2WpEZBD84U

KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 @Crickettalkss Babar Azam is the greatest batsman Pakistan have ever produced. From 65* off 46 to 101 * off 58. 36 runs in last 12 balls. Whoever thinks Babar Azam isn’t a T20 material, he is either biased or blind. Babar Azam is the greatest batsman Pakistan have ever produced. From 65* off 46 to 101 * off 58. 36 runs in last 12 balls. Whoever thinks Babar Azam isn’t a T20 material, he is either biased or blind. https://t.co/URGeCzwoUE

𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 @BabarFanGirl56 3rd T20I century for KING Babar Azam the BIG ONE 🤩 3rd T20I century for KING Babar Azam the BIG ONE 🤩👑 https://t.co/AFDmpO73Kp

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz #PAKvNZ The crowd in Lahore chant his name...and he delivers! Babar Azam reaches his THIRD T20 international century with a boundary off the final delivery of the innings! The King reigns supreme The crowd in Lahore chant his name...and he delivers! Babar Azam reaches his THIRD T20 international century with a boundary off the final delivery of the innings! The King reigns supreme 👑 #PAKvNZ https://t.co/rsntobb0On

Javed Afridi @JAfridi10 BABAR AZAM IS THE REAL GOAT BABAR AZAM IS THE REAL GOAT 🐐

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09 Babar Azam Today



36 ball mein FIFTY



and Next



22 mein FIFTY..



Total 58 ball mein 101...



He is the BIG ONE. KING BABAR Babar Azam Today 36 ball mein FIFTYand Next 22 mein FIFTY..Total 58 ball mein 101...He is the BIG ONE. KING BABAR

Nawaz 🇵🇰 @Rnawaz31888 Powerplay end - Pakistan 59/0



Babar Azam - 162.2

Mo Rizwan - 160



Strike Rate of our openers, where is the mafia, and why haven't there been any tweets or remarks from your side today. Powerplay end - Pakistan 59/0Babar Azam - 162.2 Mo Rizwan - 160Strike Rate of our openers, where is the mafia, and why haven't there been any tweets or remarks from your side today.

Adil Faridoon @adifaridoon

#BabarAzam𓃵 The real fighter, the real magician, the Kaptaaan The real fighter, the real magician, the Kaptaaan#BabarAzam𓃵

Samar Abbas @SamarKhan51



Our BABAR AZAM is Fab.. 1 and only..



#BabarAzam𓃵

#PakvsNz Go to hell fab4..Our BABAR AZAM is Fab.. 1 and only.. Go to hell fab4.. Our BABAR AZAM is Fab.. 1 and only.. #BabarAzam𓃵#PakvsNz https://t.co/KlmFsraRTB

Poll : 0 votes