“Go and see your own record” - Former India head coach slams critics questioning Shubman Gill’s overseas numbers ahead of IND vs ENG series

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has hit back on Shubman Gill's captaincy critics, with the star batter being in contention to become the next Test skipper. Shastri believes those doubting Gill's captaincy credentials by bringing up his batting stats overseas should look up their numbers.
The right-handed batter is in the mix to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain ahead of the England tour. However, the youngster's numbers overseas have been a point of discussion, given he averages 29.50 in 13 away Tests with only one century.
On the latest episode of the ICC Review, Shastri opined that Gill looks relaxed from what he has seen of his leadership qualities in the IPL. He remarked:
"They've got experience as captains, now, captaining their franchise and that makes a difference. The little I've seen of Shubman looks very interesting. Composed, calm, he has all the qualities. You people will talk he's not scored runs overseas. You know, that topic always comes, not scored runs overseas. Sometimes I tell them, go and see your own record, how much have you done overseas? Overseas, overseas, let him play, let him get a run overseas, then he'll score runs. He's a class player."
The Punjab-born cricketer has also played only three Tests in England, managing 88 runs with a best of 28. With Gill likely to bat at number three or four, it will be a massive challenge for him.
"He's coming back now after a serious injury" - Ravi Shastri on Jasprit Bumrah as India's Test captain
Shastri also opined that he would have liked Jasprit Bumrah as captain, but doesn't wish to lose the bowler in him, given his frequency of injury. He elaborated:
"See for me, Jasprit would have been the obvious choice after Australia. But I don’t want Jasprit to be made captain and then you lose him as a bowler. I think he has to take his body one game at a time. He's coming back now after a serious injury. He'll have played IPL cricket, which is four-over cricket. Now will come the test of bowling 10 overs, 15 overs. And the last thing you want is some pressure on his mind being captain as well."
Team India's Test series against England begins on June 20 in Leeds.
