"GOAT of fast bowling, precious diamond of Indian cricket"- Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah becomes world No. 1 ODI bowler

Jasprit Bumrah became the new world number 1 ODI bowler earlier today (Image: Instagram)
Modified Jul 13, 2022 04:09 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah bagged the No. 1 position on the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers after his six-wicket haul in the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12).

The Indian fast bowler bowled the best spell by an Indian in ODIs on English soil yesterday at the Kennington Oval. His 6/19 helped the Indian team bowl their rivals out for just 110 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan did the rest, ensuring that India won the match without losing any wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah jumped three places past Chris Woakes, Trent Boult and Shaheen Afridi to get atop the bowlers' rankings. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Bumrah's latest achievement:

Number 1 ranked ODI bowler.Number 3 ranked Test bowler.Ruling T20 format when he plays in International and IPL.The best all-format bowler in world cricket - Jasprit Bumrah. https://t.co/0h5nMxT8wu
@CricCrazyJohns @Jaspritbumrah93 Goat of fast bowling https://t.co/9Mg6dhSFGr
@CricCrazyJohns @Jaspritbumrah93 Precious diamond 💎💎💎 of Indian cricket..
Ladies and Gentlemen presenting you the World number 1 ICC ODIbowlerThe name is Boom Boom Jasprit Bumrah ♥️@Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/FCp29wlcrB
New @ICC World No 1 Odi Bowler Boom Boom #Bumrah😍🥰 What a day for Indian fans😎 An Indian Pacer dominating the world is infact our Childhood Dream🤩 #JaspritBumrah Congrats @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/cEQG5pxf1z
Easily the no.1 ranked bowler in all 3 formats if he plays all the matches. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
The best all-format player* twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
No bowler above him 🔝Jasprit Bumrah stands as the No.1 ODI bowler in the latest @MRFWorldwide rankings!
Jasprit Bumrah pips Trent Boult to take the top position in the latest ICC bowlers' rankings.#ENGvIND https://t.co/6KMToVj7Yo
Jasprit Bumrah is ranked the number one bowler in the latest ICC ODI rankings.#JaspritBumrah@Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/mu5dZLf9f9

Just going through the routine in the warmups: Jasprit Bumrah revealed his plan for the first ODI against England

The right-arm quick was rightfully adjudged the Man of the Match for his extraordinary bowling performance against England.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Bumrah revealed his plans for the first ODI in London and said:

"Just going through the routine in the warmups - when you bowl with the new ball you try to search for swing. When there's no swing you pull your length back but we saw there was swing for a long time.
When there's swing you don't have to try to much, you just have to put it in the right areas and let the ball take over."

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and England will take place at Lord's on Thursday (July 14). It will be interesting to see if Bumrah bowls another extraordinary spell and helps the Indian team take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

