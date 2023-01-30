"GOAT opener" - Fans react as Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday, January 30. The 38-year-old made his Team India debut in 2008 and served till December 2018.

Vijay dedicated a special post on Twitter to announce his retirement. He wrote:

“Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honor representing India at the highest level of sport.”

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer added:

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments.”

Fans thanked Murali Vijay by wishing him well for his services to Indian cricket and the IPL following his retirement. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

“I want to play little bit of competitive cricket” – Murali Vijay

Earlier this month, Murali Vijay bashed selectors for overlooking players above 30 years of age. The statement came after the BCCI announced Team India's squad for the first two Tests against Australia at home, starting on February 9 in Nagpur.

“After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles)," he said during an interview with Sportstar. "I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside.”

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket," he added.

Vijay has scored 3982 runs in 61 Tests, including 12 tons and 15 half-centuries. He has also represented the Men in Blue in 17 ODIs and nine T20Is.

The right-hander enjoyed a fruitful Indian Premier League (IPL) career, scoring 2619 runs in 106 games, including a couple of centuries. He lifted the trophy with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrice - in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

