"God is not coming to save us" - How MS Dhoni fired up teammates ahead of 20-over Champions Trophy final

Former captain MS Dhoni played a key role in helping India win the 2013 Champions Trophy. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, known for his leadership skills, fired up his teammates with a one-liner as the Men in Blue defended 129 against England in a rain-curtailed 20-over final.

India won the game by five runs to lift their second title in the tournament. As a result, Dhoni won his third ICC trophy, becoming the most successful Indian captain in ICC tournaments.

MS Dhoni said in his post-match comments (via Dawn):

“It was a 20-over game and we have seen at the IPL and in Twenty20s that 130 can be a very difficult target to achieve. Also, I said nobody could look to the left side of the pitch where the rain was coming from. I said 'God is not coming to save us, if you want to win the trophy we have to fight it out'.”

Trending

“Unfair” – MS Dhoni on 20-over clash in Champions Trophy 2013 final

MS Dhoni further expressed his disappointment as India and England played a 20-over game in the 50-over tournament during the 2013 Champions Trophy final. He said in the same interaction:

“I think it is a bit unfair in the ICC Champions Trophy that we had to play a 20-over game to find a winner of the 50-over format. Still, they (the ICC) needed a result. This means a lot because we are playing here against some of the best sides in the world and to beat England in a 130-run game is very difficult.”

Dhoni also showered his praise on Player of the Series and Player of the Match Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively. He said:

“Shikhar is a slightly different character. A fun-loving guy but he backs himself to play big strokes. That has helped him in this tournament and he'll gain a lot from the way he has played over here. And Jadeja is someone who keeps it very simple. He looks to hit the right area and the ball does the talking."

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news