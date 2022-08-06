"God gave me this, so why to tinker with it" - Mukesh Kumar on his broken middle-finger's magic

Bengal star Mukesh Kumar has as many as 100 wickets from 27 first-class games and is an instrumental part of the team. However, this was not the case some years ago.

Former Bengal stalwart Ranadeb Bose has played a crucial role in Kumar's life. He was the first to spot the talent that the pacer had and believed he could do wonders if he was looked after well.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Mukesh Kumar spoke about Bose's importance in his career, his eventful Ranji Trophy debut, and much more:

Mukesh Kumar on his Ranji Trophy debut

Ranadeb Bose had to convince the then Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly to fasttrack Mukesh Kumar into the main team. One can even go to the extent of saying that Bose probably had his job on the line when Kumar was set to make his debut against Haryana in Lahli.

On this, the 28-year-old said:

"Sir had brought Ganguly Sir to the nets and had requested him to play me, telling him that I did well in 'Vision 2020'. Sir told me, “I did what I could to support you. Now its upto you how to make me proud.” I travelled with the team and was sent to Kolkata to play an U23 game. I performed well and I was then told that I will play the Ranji Trophy game in Lahli."

Mukesh Kumar knew that he was about to face one of the most dangerous batters the world has ever seen in Virender Sehwag. Senior Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda asked the youngster how he felt while making his debut.

Recalling the incident, Kumar asserted:

"Dinda Da, me and Sairaj Sir were sitting in the dressing room and Dinda Da asked me in a light way how I was going to bowl against a world class batter like Virender Sehwag. I told him that yes I was a bit nervous but I am also looking forward to playing."

The 28-year-old opened up on how he planned to get rid of Sehwag. He picked up four wickets in that game and then there was no looking back for him.

Mukesh Kumar added:

"My focus was on bowling a tight line and length and try to get lateral movement. I stuck to my plans and one of the deliveries nipped into Sehwag and he was clean bowled."

Mukesh Kumar on his 'magical' middle-finger

Mukesh Kumar believes one of the major turning points in his career was the finger injury that he sustained during the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy game against Maharashtra. Initially, he thought that it was just a normal swelling.

However, he later had to make a decision on the surgery to get his middle finger straightened. He delayed the process and then realized something unusual started to happen due to his broken finger.

On this, Kumar recalled:

"I was playing against Maharashtra and I fractured my middle finger as the ball hit me. I took pain killer and the physio, Kamlesh Jain, who is now with the Indian team, applied ice on it and I continued playing through the pain. However, the next season when I started bowling, sometimes I tried to bowl and outswinger and the ball nipped back into the right-hander."

He added:

"So I stopped looking to think about the surgery to get the finger straightened as I thought this is something God gave me so why to tinker with it. It helped me a lot as I got a number of big batters out."

Mukesh Kumar on Bengal's pace trio

Alongside Mukesh Kumar, the rise of the other two pacers, Ishan Porel and Akash Deep, was crucial in Bengal forming a formidable pace trio. This trio was one of the main reasons why Bengal made it to the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy final.

The pacers shared a great camaraderie between them and former head coach Arun Lal, proving to be the motivating factor that helped them reach the next level.

Here's what Kumar had to say on how the Bengal pacers hunt in packs and how Lal mentored them:

"We fast bowlers sit together with Arun sir and plan about the line and length to bowl on the particular pitch. Our main strategy is always to bowl tight lines and not give away loose deliveries. We also intend to bowl in partnerships. If I am going wicketless, I make sure I create pressure so that either Akash Deep or Ishan get the wickets."

He further continued:

"So the key is that we enjoy each other's success too. Arun sir also motivated us a lot whether we are on the field or in the hotel and ensures that we are always in the zone of how to try and help Bengal win. So this mindset is what has helped us become successful and competitive."

Mukesh Kumar on his India dream

At 28 years of age, Mukesh Kumar has still not stopped dreaming of getting that maiden India call-up. He gave examples of legendary pacer James Anderson and also Suryakumar Yadav, who made his India debut at the age of 30.

Kumar stated that till he is fit to compete, he will continue to dream and believe that anything is possible.

He concluded by saying:

"I feel age is just a number. If you're focused on remaining fit then age really doesn't matter. Look at Jimmy Anderson. He is 40 years old and he is still going strong. Even Suryakumar Yadav made his debut at 30 and is performing really well."

Kumar added:

"So I believe as long as I am fit, I will keep on playing and will knock the door of the selectors atleast once. Irrespective of age, I will focus on the process and continue to work towards my dream of playing for India. Chance banega to main chodunga bhi nahi."

The self-belief in the way Mukesh Kumar spoke about his Indian dream is exactly what every domestic cricketer should take inspiration from.

