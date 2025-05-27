“Going to be a challenge, no matter who you are” - Ex-captain’s huge claim on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement before ENG vs IND series

Former India Test captain Anil Kumble believes it will be difficult for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play only ODIs after retiring from T20Is and Tests. Kumble also reckons that the goal for the star duo is to lift the World Cup trophy in 2027 after falling short in 2023.

Rohit announced his retirement from Tests on May 7, and Kohli followed him five days later. This came as a surprise to fans and experts, especially with the tour of England looming. The pair had bid adieu to T20Is after India lifted the World Cup last year in the West Indies, and will now play only ODIs.

Speaking at an Australian Summer of Cricket 2025-26 event, the 54-year-old warned that preparing only for ODIs in the current era will be difficult, given the limited number of matches. However, he trusts the prolific pair to figure out a way, considering their calibre and experience. Kumble said, as quoted by PTI:

"It's not easy to just do what they need to in terms of preparing for an ODI, which is six months down the line. It's going to be a challenge, no matter who you are and how well you have had your career over the years. But they are champion players, so they know how to sort of manoeuvre that, and it's important to celebrate champion players as long as they play."

"What is important is to celebrate whatever is out there with the two players. Ideally, they would like to play until the 2027 World Cup, because that's something that did not happen. We saw that 2023 (World Cup) final with Australia holding the trophy."

Kohli and Rohit are also the only active players among the top 10 run-getters in ODIs. The duo has aggregated 25349 runs in 575 ODIs, alongside 83 centuries combined.

"I'm sure a lot of people would want to watch that in Australia" - Anil Kumble on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's presence in ODI series Down Under

Anil Kumble. (Image Credits: Getty)

With India set to tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is in October, Kumble expects a few young players in the series but also feels the crowd will be keen to see Kohli and Rohit play. In the same interview, he said:

"The legends who are no longer playing in the other format will certainly want to make a mark, Virat and Rohit, and I'm sure a lot of people would want to watch that in Australia. I feel someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal Sai Sudharsan, I think, will make it to that team although he's not a part of it. (But) I think he will, based on the performances is going to have in England and he'll be someone to watch out for."

Team India had last toured Australia for a bilateral white-ball series in 2020.

