"Going to be an equally balanced game" - Ravichandran Ashwin on India-Pakistan clash at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the forthcoming India-Pakistan encounter at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be a closely contested one.

The veteran spinner pointed out how the previous few matches featuring the two Asian teams have been high-octane affairs. Highlighting Pakistan's formidable pace attack, Ashwin predicted that the Men in Green will give a tough fight to Rohit Sharma and Co.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"The last few games between India and Pakistan have been extraordinary. I think we can expect another blockbuster India-Pakistan game. It is going to be an equally balanced game because Pakistan also have a quality seam attack."

India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. India have a flawless 7-0 record against their arch-rivals in ODI World Cups.

"Afghanistan might challenge a few teams this year" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that Afghanistan could spoil the party of a few teams in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He feels that the team could achieve a lot of success in Indian conditions.

The 36-year-old noted that Afghanistan have a wonderful spin attack, which provides them with enough firepower to topple even the best of teams, adding:

"I feel Afghanistan might challenge a few teams this year. Last time, during 2011 World Cup, India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals. Of course, Bangladesh is a very good side.

"But I feel Afghanistan will create a few upsets this year. They played really well during the last World Cup too. But in these conditions, you cannot really run through their side with fast bowling. We all know their spin strength with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Zakir Khan."

Afghanistan will open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 7 when they take on Bangladesh in Dharamsala.

